Waseem could be next chief selector

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), keeping all the options open, is contemplating appointing former Test cricketer Muhammad Waseem as chief selector and former Test wicketkeeper Saleem Yousuf as chairman of the cricket committee.

Following the resignation of the chief selector Misnah Ul Haq, it has been decided to appoint former Test cricketer and Northern head coach Waseem as the chief selector.

On the other hand, it was also decided to appoint former Test wicketkeeper Saleem Yousuf as the chairman of the cricket committee in place of Iqbal Qasim, who resigned saying the position had no power.

The post of chairman of the cricket committee has been vacant for the last three months. The final decision on the position will be taken in the next few days.