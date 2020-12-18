Stand-in skipper Shadab vows to play aggressive cricket

ISLAMABAD: Aggression would likely be the watchword for Shadab Khan as he is all set to lead Pakistan against New Zealand in the T20 series starting today (Friday) in Auckland.

The stand-in skipper announced 15-member squad for the opening match, saying that in the opener he will be adopting his natural style of aggressive cricket.

“I like playing aggressive cricket in T20Is. I have captained Islamabad United in Pakistan Super League and I am planning to lead the national squad here in the same style. Babar Azam also likes attacking cricket and that will be my forte against New Zealand. In modern day cricket the requirement is aggressive and cool game,” Shadab said.

He added that it was a big honour for him to lead the country for the very first time.

“My first priority is to see my team winning the series. Last time we won the series here and again I would like my team ends up winning the series. Leading the national team is a big honour for me and my family.”

The youngster said that Usman Qadir and Musa Khan have been left out of the squad for the first match.

“Though we have permission to name 17 players, however we have finalised 15 names for the opening game and have the option to add two more players in the squad anytime.”

Shadab hoped that a brief experience at the venue would help them a lot.

“Boundaries at the Eden Park are smaller so there are chances that the first T20I would turn out to be a big scoring match. We will try to make the best use of smaller boundaries. In a high-scoring game, you need to hold your nerves and play cool cricket. Such an approach helps you in bringing out the best from each player. The team playing smart cricket would ultimately emerge as winner.”

The stand-in skipper termed the series a great opportunity for the youngsters.

“Though Babar’s absence is a big loss for the team but at the same time it also provides an opportunity to the youngsters like Haider Ali and Abdullah Shafiq to get their acts together and play really good and entertaining cricket. Other youngsters should also try to make the best use of opportunity coming their way.”

Shadab said that he could not wait to play cricket in front of a crowd again. “It is good to play cricket in the presence of spectators again.”

Squad for first T20I: Shadab Khan (captain), Abdullah Shafiqe, Haider Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Hafeez, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Kushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hussain Talat, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Rizwan.