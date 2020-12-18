Shoaib continues giant-killing run to set up Aqeel clash

ISLAMABAD: Country’s top junior Mohammad Shoaib continued his giant-killing run as he upset seeded Ahmed Chaudhry to make it to the men’s singles semi-finals of the Benazir Bhutto National Ranking Tennis Championship here at the Islamabad Complex courts Thursday.

Shoaib edged out Ahmed 6-4, 6-4. Following his back-to-back wins in international junior event last month, the confident youngster broke Ahmed’s serve no less than five times in the match. Ahmed was also seen breaking Shoaib’s serve with some powerful returns.

Shoaib’s game was mostly confined to the baseline where he kept on teasing his opponent with long rallies. He was seen unleashing forehand winners many times. His quality baseline game and movement with the ball was a treat to watch.

“I tried to engage my opponent in long rallies. I kept on moving Ahmed all over the court and this tactic helped me a lot in both the sets,” he said.

The youngster will now take on Aqeel Khan in the semi-finals today (Friday). Aqeel had to gather all his reserves to beat another talented youngster Yousaf Khalil 7-6(2), 6-3. Aqeel stretched the youngster to full distance in the first set that ultimately was decided on a tie-break with Aqeel winning it. Aqeel used all his experience in the second and never allowed his opponent to play rallies. Aqeel’s stylish back-hand winners earned him many points.

The second semi-final will see Muzammil Murtaza taking on Mohammad Abid, who had to work hard for his win against Shahzad Khan 4-6, 6-1, 6-1.