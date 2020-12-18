Comical Kohli run out as Australia take grip on opening Test

ADELAIDE: Ajinkya Rahane ran out his captain Virat Kohli after a horror mix-up, sparking a mini collapse to gift Australia an advantage over India after an intense opening day of the day-night first Test at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

Master batsman Kohli looked on track for a 28th Test century after knuckling down to steady the ship when he came in at 32 for two.

But in the final session of the day, Rahane pushed at a Nathan Lyon delivery and made to run, only to bail out, leaving Kohli stranded in the middle of the pitch after his battling 74.

It spoiled a fighting recovery from India who lost Prithvi Shaw to a fiery Mitchell Starc in the first over of the day and were struggling when Pat Cummins snared Mayank Agarwal.

To make matters worse, Rahane fell for 42 soon after and then Hanuma Vihari went for 16, leaving the visitors on 233 for six at the close and Australia in charge of the first Test either side has played since early in the year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wriddhiman Saha was not out nine and Ravi Ashwin unbeaten on 15.

Starc was the pick of the Australian bowlers with 2-49, with Josh Hazlewood, Cummins and Lyon all getting one each.

“We’re very happy with where we’re at, but still have a lot of work to do,” said Lyon.

“Obviously he (Kohli) was batting extremely well so pretty happy with that one. Obviously a wicket like that, or a run out especially Virat Kohli, was massive.”

A dogged Cheteshwar Pujara (43 from 160 balls) and Kohli had led the fightback.

Score Board

India won toss

India 1st Innings

P. Shaw b Starc 0

M. Agarwal b Cummins 17

C. Pujara c Labuschagne b Lyon 43

*V. Kohli run out 74

A. Rahane lbw Starc 42

H. Vihari lbw Hazlewood 16

W. Saha not out 9

R. Ashwin not out 15

Extras (b2, lb7, nb7, w1) 17

Total (6 wickets, 89 overs) 233

To bat: Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Fall: 1-0 (Shaw), 2-32 (Agarwal), 3-100 (Pujara), 4-188 (Kohli), 5-196 (Rahane), 6-206 (Vihari)

Bowling: Starc 19-4-49-2, Hazlewood 20-6-47-1, Cummins 19-7-42-1, Lyon 21-2-68-1, Green 9-2-15-0, Labuschagne 1-0-3-0

Australia: Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, *Tim Paine, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Bruce Oxenford (AUS). TV umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)