Gold rates increase Rs550/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market rose Rs550/tola to Rs112,300/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Thursday.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price went up Rs472 to Rs96,280, it added. In the international market too, bullion rates increased $14 to $1,878/ounce.

Jewellers claimed prices in the local market remained Rs3,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market. Similarly, silver rates rose Rs20 to Rs1,270/tola. Price of 10 grams silver also increased Rs17.15 to Rs1,088.82, it added.