Forex reserves fall to $20.379bln

KARACHI: Pakistanâ€™s foreign exchange reserves slightly dropped to $20.379 billion in the week that ended December 11 from $20.402 billion a week ago, the central bank said on Thursday. The forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) remained unchanged at $13.298 billion.
Net foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks stood at $7.080 billion, compared with $7.103 billion in the previous week, it added.