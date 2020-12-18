Rupee extends gains

KARACHI: The rupee extended gains for the second straight session on Thursday due to soft dollar demand from importers and healthy supplies, while dealers said the domestic currency should hold steady in the days ahead.

In the interbank market, the rupee closed at 160.11 against the dollar, compared with the previous closing of 160.39. It gained 28 paisas versus the greenback during the session. In the open market, the rupee ended at 160.30 against the dollar, 30 paisas stronger from Wednesdayâ€™s closing of 160.60. Currency dealers said the demand for the dollar remained low in the last few days, which supported the rupee. Strong dollar inflows in the form of remittances from Pakistani workers abroad and hefty inflows into Roshan Digital Account also helped the rupee gain value, dealers said. Moreover, the potential dollar inflows from bilateral and multilateral sources will lend support to the rupee in the near-term.

The rupee is expected to trade range-bound in the coming days. The local currency can see up and down depending on the import payments, but largely the local unit seems to be stable, dealers added.