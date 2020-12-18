close
Fri Dec 18, 2020
December 18, 2020

Forex reserves fall to $20.379bln

December 18, 2020

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves slightly dropped to $20.379 billion in the week that ended December 11 from $20.402 billion a week ago, the central bank said on Thursday. The forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) remained unchanged at $13.298 billion.

Net foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks stood at $7.080 billion, compared with $7.103 billion in the previous week, it added.

