Engro Fertilizers awarded

KARACHI: Engro Fertilizers Limited has been honoured with the prestigious Corporate Excellence Award at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2020, a statement said on Thursday.

Of the 16 nominations from all over Asia for Corporate Excellence Award in the manufacturing industry, Engro Fertilizers was selected as the first and the only company winner of the prestigious award from Pakistan, it added.

The award was presented to Engro Fertilizers after an in-depth analysis of the company’s business excellence, responsible business ethics, promising growth patterns and superior human resource management systems that set it apart from other competitors.

Organised under the theme of “Accelerating Growth Beyond Borders”, the APEA 2020 saw participation from 180 companies across Asia, including India, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore and the UAE, the statement added.