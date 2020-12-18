SBP, LCCI hold awareness session

LAHORE: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), in collaboration of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) conducted an awareness session about the markup subsidy facility on Thursday, a statement said.

The awareness session was jointly chaired by SBP Chief Manager Javaid Iqbal Marath and LCCI Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan, it added.

The SBP officials said the government has announced markup subsidy facility for the construction and purchase of new houses. This facility allows all individuals, desirous of constructing or buying a new house for the first time, to avail bank’s financing at subsidised and affordable markup rates. The central bank is executing partnership with the government and Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority.

The facility is available through all banks and is divided in three tiers. Through a detailed presentation, the SBP officials and other speakers highlighted the key features of the markup subsidy schemes, including eligibility criteria, size of the housing unit, maximum price of the housing unit, maximum loan size, loan tenor, security requirements, etc.

The LCCI senior vice president appreciated the State Bank for launching the scheme to support the general public in availing housing finance.