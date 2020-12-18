The coronavirus pandemic has created another problem for Covid-19 patients. There are no available beds in a majority of hospitals – both public and private – across the country. Many hospitals, as a result, are full and are forced to turn away patients needing urgent care. Due to a lack of discipline shown by both the government and the people, the second wave of the deadly virus has gone worse. Although several doctors urged the government to pay attention to the rising number of Covid-19 cases, the authorities didn’t take timely steps to deal with the situation. Now, Covid-19 patients and their families are facing severe problems and extreme discomfort. The number of cases is increasing at a rapid pace. The government needs to pay attention to the problem of a shortage of beds.

Nasir Ahmed

Rawalpindi