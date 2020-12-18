Medical colleges

A few weeks ago, the Medical and Dental Collage Admission Test (MDCAT) was conducted which was taken by thousands of students across the country. The number of students was quite higher than the number of available seats in government-owned medical universities. Where will all other students go? They will be forced to consider private universities as they won’t want to waste one year of their medical career. Pakistani private universities which are not in the list of the world’s top universities charge sky-high fees. These universities charge somewhere between five and six million rupees, which a majority of people cannot afford. Due to this reason, many middle class students have to choose any other field as hey can't afford astronomical tuition fees of private institutions.

On the other hand, the PMC has even allowed private universities to draft their fee structure themselves and to increase the tuition fees up to five percent per annum. It clearly means that no one is looking at the affairs of private universities and that they have full liberty to charge whatever amount they want to charge. This will create more troubles for students, especially those who are from low-income households. The PMC and other relevant authorities should regulate private institutions and ensure that they aren’t charging astronomically high fees.

Muzaffar Khoso

Sukkur