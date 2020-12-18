Local products

This refers to the letter ‘Made in Pakistan’ (Dec 15) by Engr Asim Nawab. Even after more than 70 years since its creation, Pakistan does not have a single vehicle manufacturing plant. All the existing ones are actually assembling units that depend on imported engine components and other high-value parts, draining our meagre forex reserves. The percentage of local components in a locally assembled car is around 25 to 30. There is no need to reduce duties and taxes on cars that are produced by assembling plants. On the other hand, the government should offer tax reductions to those companies which convert their plants to complete manufacturing units and to fresh players who are willing to set up new full-fledged manufacturing facilities. India is one of the largest manufacturers of vehicles. Also, several foreign auto companies have set up their manufacturing plants in the country. India is also exporting its vehicles to several countries and earning huge foreign exchange.

The government must take all that is necessary to make the country capable of manufacturing its own products. As a patriotic Pakistani, I wish to see our locally manufactured cars plying on our roads as well as on the roads of foreign countries.

Huma Arif

Karachi