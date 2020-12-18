Divided we fall

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Instead of guessing the number of people at the PDM jalsa on TV shows, political analysts and politicians should discuss the problems of the downtrodden and suggest workable solutions required to uplift Pakistan.
The focus of the sitting government and the opposition must be on addressing the real challenges of Pakistan. It’s time our political parties came together to serve the people.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad