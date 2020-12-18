close
Fri Dec 18, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
December 18, 2020

Divided we fall

Newspost

 
December 18, 2020

Instead of guessing the number of people at the PDM jalsa on TV shows, political analysts and politicians should discuss the problems of the downtrodden and suggest workable solutions required to uplift Pakistan.

The focus of the sitting government and the opposition must be on addressing the real challenges of Pakistan. It’s time our political parties came together to serve the people.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad

Latest News

More From Newspost