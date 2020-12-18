PSP unhappy with PM’s meeting with MQM-P convener

Showing its displeasure over a meeting between Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leaders with Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday, the Pak Sarzameen Party said the federal government must cease hypocrisy and stop facilitating groups that were involved in terrorism.

In a statement, the PSP spokesperson said the prime minister’s meeting with MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui was “a sheer insult to the oppressed mothers and sisters whose sons and brothers were martyred by the RAW-sponsored unabated spate of violence in Karachi”.

“The MQM-P is still using the flag and election symbol of Altaf Hussain and it is high time a ban was imposed on the party, which will help in permanently reducing the violence in the city,” the PSP demanded.