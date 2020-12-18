PSP unhappy with PM’s meeting with MQM-P convener

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Showing its displeasure over a meeting between Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leaders with Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday, the Pak Sarzameen Party said the federal government must cease hypocrisy and stop facilitating groups that were involved in terrorism.
In a statement, the PSP spokesperson said the prime minister’s meeting with MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui was “a sheer insult to the oppressed mothers and sisters whose sons and brothers were martyred by the RAW-sponsored unabated spate of violence in Karachi”.
“The MQM-P is still using the flag and election symbol of Altaf Hussain and it is high time a ban was imposed on the party, which will help in permanently reducing the violence in the city,” the PSP demanded.