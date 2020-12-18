Fire destroys warehouse in Shershah

A fire destroyed a cardboard warehouse in the Shershah area on Thursday. According to the fire brigade spokesperson, three fire tenders rushed to the property to extinguish the fire, which started at around 9am. The warehouse is a ground plus four-storey building located near Shaheen Hotel in Shershah Chowrangi.

The firemen took around two hours to douse the blaze, and they faced difficulties due to narrow streets in the area. On the other hand, the owner of the warehouse blamed the fire brigade department, saying that the firefighters were unable to control the blaze due to a shortage of water, which caused a loss of millions of rupees. No loss of life was reported.