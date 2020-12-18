Mercury drops further as cold spell approaches

The mercury dropped to 10.1 degrees Celsius in Karachi on Thursday morning after the Pakistan Meteorological Department’s (PMD) forecast of cold and dry weather for the city over the next few days, especially on Friday and Saturday, when the minimum temperature may fall to as low as 7°C or 8°C.

“The entire country is in the grip of a cold spell following westerly disturbances that caused rain and snowfall in the upper parts of the country,” said Sardar Sarfaraz, chief meteorological officer for Sindh, on Thursday.

“Under the influence of this cold spell, the minimum temperature dropped to 10.1°C last night, and it is expected to drop to a single digit in the coming days.” According to PMD officials in Karachi, the minimum temperature of 10.1°C was recorded in the city on Wednesday night, while the maximum temperature of 22.2°C was recorded on Thursday.

Sarfaraz said the cold spell in the city may last until December 24, adding that the minimum temperature is likely to remain between 9°C and 11°C on most days, except this Friday and Saturday, when cold, dry and windy conditions can bring down the temperature in the single digit.