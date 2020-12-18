Remand of DSP, five others extended for 10 days in kidnapping case

The anti-terrorism courtsâ€™ administrative judge on Thursday extended the physical remand of six suspects, including a deputy superintendent of police, by 10 days in a case pertaining to kidnapping a builder for ransom.

The Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) had arrested DSP Rashid Iqbal, his driver Head Constable Nasir, gunmen Nasir and Amir, and two others for their alleged involvement in kidnapping a builder, Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui, for ransom.

According to the prosecution, Siddiqui was kidnapped by seven men â€” four in police uniform in a phone mobile van bearing the registration number BDP-149 and three in a Honda Civic car â€” on December 2 from Mughal Hazara Goth within the Gulistan-e-Jauhar police

remits.

They handcuffed and blindfolded the builder and shifted him to an undisclosed place. Later, a suspect in police uniform introduced himself as an assistant director of the National Accountability Bureau and demanded Rs10 million in ransom, but the builder was only able to arrange one million rupees, which the kidnappers received in the Sabzi Mandi area.

The kidnappers also took signatures of the builder on different stamp papers before releasing him. The police officer, who introduced himself as NAB officer, again phoned the builder on December 7 and asked him to bring Rs700,000 to a place in North Nazimabad, where the suspect took the money and went away without returning him the stamp papers. The builder then approached the Gulistan-e-Jauhar police and registered a case on December 9 while the investigation was transferred to the AVCC.

During the investigation, it was learnt that the builder was kept at the office of Saeedabad DSP Rashid Iqbal and the DSPâ€™s mobile van had been used in the kidnapping. The judge also sought a progress report from the investigation officer of the case on the next hearing on

December 26.