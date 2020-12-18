Deceased cop booked after CTD finds its imported arms replaced with local ones

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh police has registered a case against its own deceased cop over corruption in imports of weapons.

An FIR No 201/20 under the Section 409 of the Pakistan Penal Code was registered on the request of ASI Rana Rizwan against deceased head constable Nazeer, son of Noor Muhammad.

In the FIR, the complainant stated that he was appointed as a head muhrir on September 17, 2020 at the CTD Operation I, Civil Lines. He added that after assuming the charge, he noticed some irregularities and an inquiry was conducted in order to check and verify weapons in the storeroom of the CTD.

It was learnt in the inquiry that six Italian Beretta pistols and three US-made Glock 9mm pistols had been replaced with locally made pistols while some parts of the remaining four USA-made Glock 9mm pistols had also been replaced with those of local pistols.

The complainant said that corruption was committed by replacing imported pistols them with local ones. He accused dismissed and currently deceased head muhrir of the CTD Civil Lines head constable Nazeer, son of Noor Muhammad, who remained posted as the head muhrir since 2001, of corruption. Further investigations are under way.