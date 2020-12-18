China slams UN expert’s ‘erroneous’ criticism

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GENEVA: China has lashed out against a UN expert´s criticism this week of a Chinese "crackdown" on rights defenders and lawyers, describing the comments as "erroneous". "By using misinformation, relevant (UN) mandate holders blatantly smear China," Liu Yuyin, a spokesman at the Chinese mission in Geneva, said in a statement issued late on Wednesday.