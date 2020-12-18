Hyperacute Stroke Unit opens at SZH

LAHORE:A Hyperacute Stroke Unit was commissioned at Shaikh Zayed Hospital here under the patronage of Dr Ahmed Ali Hassan, Head Department of Neurology, to provide state-of-the-art treatment facilities to the stroke patients.

Dr Mateen Izhar, Chairman & Dean Shaikh Zayed Medical Complex Lahore, Dr Akbar Hussain Administrator and Head Department Dr Ahmed Ali Hassan inaugurated this stroke unit on Thursday. On this occasion, Dr Ahmed Ali Hassan said that this modern stroke unit would be functional soon.