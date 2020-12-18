‘Acid control bill to be tabled in PA soon’

LAHORE:Draft of the law for storage, distribution, sale and transport of acid is ready to be tabled in the Punjab Assembly. All the dealers will be issued licence and buyer’s ID card number and name will be recorded to keep a check on criminal activity of acid throwing.

Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) in collaboration with Depilex Smile Again Foundation and Initiatives for Sustainable Development (IFSD) met on Thursday to develop holistic and integrated approach to address gender based violence in Punjab, especially acid attacks. Kaneez Fatima, Chairperson Punjab Women Protection Authority, underlined the need to strengthen the law, make it so strict that it acts as a deterrent.

At present those who throw acid on another person get out of jail in six months. MPAs Sadia Sohail Rana of PTI assured the bill will be tabled and passed soon. She said, “The chief justice had rightly remarked that acid throwing was worse than murder”.