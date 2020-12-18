Call to end bonded labour

LAHORE:Speakers in a seminar demanded the government bring labour reforms to abolish slavery from different workplaces in country.

To condemn international slavery, an NGO organised a seminar. Bonded Labour Liberation Front (BLLF) Secretary General Syeda Ghulam Fatima, Col ® Raja Javaid Mujtiba and others spoke on the occasion.

Addressing the seminar, the participants stressed for labour reforms and political will to abolish slavery from country. They urged upon the political parties to include articles in their constitution to end slavery and those involved in brutal practice of slavery should not be allowed to contest elections, they demanded. It is alarming that Pakistan stands 6th on Global Slavery Index.

The participants argued that with the 5.6 million slave workers at brick-kilns the dream of New Pakistan was impossible. They demanded the government cope with the curse of bonded labour, lift ban on labour inspection and make it effective.

They demanded that kiln workers should be added in the welfare schemes like Hunarmand Naujwan, Apna Ghar and Insaf Sehat Card. They demanded the government investigate the corruption of Rs500 million under the integrated project for the abolition of bonded labour; Khidmat Card, social security card, housing and water and sanitation facilities must be provided to kiln workers.

They also demanded the Punjab government probe the registration of fake criminal cases against kiln workers, stop police violence in connivance with kiln owners against the victims of forced labour. There is an urgent need of a High-Profile Commission for the fact finding of fake criminal FIRs, they demanded.

They said that all political parties must address the issue of bonded labour in their constitution and cancel the membership of party leadership if anyone is found involved in the evil practice of bonded labour.

TDCP to promote eco-based tourism in Punjab: Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) and an NGO have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote eco-based tourism in Punjab.

Managing Director of TDCP Tanvir Jabbar and Sustainable Tourism Foundation Pakistan (STFP) President Aftab-ur-Rehman Rana signed on behalf of their respective organisation. STFP has been working in various areas of Pakistan to promote eco-tourism. The NGO in collaboration with USAID worked for safety of endangered blind Dolphin in Indus River.