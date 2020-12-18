Focus on increasing exports: minister

LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Thursday asked the All Pakistan Bedsheets and Upholstery Manufacturers Association (APBUMA) to submit their roadmap to increase exports then the government would ensure all-out possible cooperation with them.

In a meeting with a delegation of the APBUMA headed by Vice-Chairman Bilal Jamil here at Civil Secretariat, the minister said that government was pursuing a policy of reducing dependence on imports and increasing exports and as a result of government’s initiatives the country’s exports have increased, he added. The Small Industrial Estate policy, increasing exports and issues facing the association were discussed during the meeting.

Secretary Industries Wasif Khurshid, former Chairman APBUMA Arif Ahsan Malik and others were attended the meeting. The delegation sought a location of 100 acre land in Allama Iqbal Industrial City Faisalabad, consultation SME policy-making and representation in the Board of PIEDMC.