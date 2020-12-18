Moot stresses realigning of business strategies

LAHORE:Punjab University Hailey College of Banking and Finance (HCBF) organised its 5th international conference with the theme “Realigning Business Dynamics in Uncertainties.

PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmed Akhter inaugurated the moot while HCBF Principal and Convener of the Conference Prof Dr Mubbsher Munawar Khan, eminent researchers, faculty members and students participated in the event. Dr Khan briefed the participants on the business uncertainties caused by the pandemic and stressed timely realigning of business strategies. He said that the growth in online business was an indicator to this effect. Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhter congratulated the faculty and scholars of HCBF on organising an international event. He stressed upon the need for concentrated efforts in developing businesses strategies. The conference was also addressed by Dr Osman of Hitit University Turkey, Dr Bahauddin from Nova Business School USA, Dr Mazoori Prof from Malaysia and Dr Baker from UAE. The scholars participating in the moot appreciated the efforts of Hailey College of Banking and Finance and particularly Prof Dr Mubbsher Munawar in providing an opportunity to enhance research and learning.

MoU signed: Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) has joined hands with an enterprise for the provision of online marketplace for its graduates. According to a press release, Tevta Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique and VCEELA CEO Aqeel Khalid signed the MoU. Ali Salman Siddique said VCEELA would provide new economic prospects to Tevta graduates by connecting them directly to the market. He said this MoU, on one hand, will guide the students of all trades, including leather, ceramics and garments to get loans. On the other hand, it will ensure accessibility of Tevta students’ products to the national and international market at lucrative prices through its platform. Ali Salman said VCEELA would initiate grading of all diploma holders of Tevta.

Christmas ceremony: Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof Dr Al-freed Zafar has said that Christmas is an occasion to renew the pledge to promote mutual love, brotherhood, tolerance and social justice.

He added that the teachings of Jesus are a beacon for all humanity. He said the Punjab government has honoured Christians in official documents by issuing a notification to write them "Masih" instead of Christians and fulfilled their longstanding demand. He was speaking at Christmas cake-cutting ceremony at LGH here on Thursday. On this occasion, Khateeb Badshahi Masjid, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, MS Dr Abdul Razzaq, President Paramedical Staff Association Rana Pervez, Waris Aftab, Shehzad Roshan, Majeed Raj, Fazal Aasi, Amanat Saghar, SIS Kausar Tahir, Anam Pervaiz, Sadia Shaukat, Shamim and other employees were also present.

On this occasion, nurses and paramedical staff wished each other by singing traditional religious songs and expressing good wishes for the New Year. They prayed that Allah Almighty would protect the beloved homeland and the charity of Jesus Christ would keep the country safe from epidemics and diseases.