Corona kills 39 more in Punjab

LAHORE:Around 39 COVID-19 patients died and 618 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Thursday.

The death toll reached 3,491 in Punjab, while confirmed cases became 129,291 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 16,458 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 2,239,880 in the province.

After 3,491 fatalities and recovery of a total of 115,595 patients, 10,205 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different public and private hospitals.