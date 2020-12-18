Germany sees record daily virus infections of over 30,000

BERLIN: Germany on Thursday reported a daily record of new coronavirus infections of more than 30,000, as it struggles to cope with the outbreak with a fresh partial lockdown.

The Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases, which is managing reporting for the country in the pandemic, revised its initial total of 26,923 for the previous 24-hour period saying around 3,500 more cases had come to light.

"For technical reasons some 3,500 cases from (the southwestern state of) Baden-Wuerttemberg were not reported. The problem has been fixed and the cases are being reported today," it said on its website.

Germany has recorded a total of 24,125 deaths, up by about 700 in one day. Long considered a European example for effective management of the coronavirus pandemic, Germany had managed to keep infection and death rates relatively low for several months.

But beginning with end of summer holidays and the onset of colder weather, the virus began spreading at an exponential rate and the system of testing and tracking could not keep up with the outbreak.

A shutdown of restaurants, bars and cultural venues that was lenient compared to those of many European partners from November 2 failed to get the spread of the virus under control. From Wednesday, the country has been on partial lockdown with non-essential shops and schools closed.

The new curbs will apply until at least January 10, with companies also urged to allow employees to work from home or offer extended company holidays, under the measures agreed by Chancellor Angela Merkel with leaders of Germany’s 16 states on Sunday.

Germans are urged to limit their social contacts to another household, with contact limits to be eased slightly between Christmas Eve and Boxing Day. Meanwhile, Emmanuel Macron has been diagnosed with Covid-19 after developing symptoms, the Élysée Palace has announced, forcing several other European leaders who had recently met the French president into self-isolation.In a brief statement on Thursday, the palace said Macron had a PCR test as soon as the symptoms had appeared and would “self-isolate for seven days in line with the health protocol applicable to everyone”.

The statement said the president, who is 42, would “continue to work and carry out his activities remotely”, but gave no further details of his condition. Speaking on condition of anonymity, an Élysée source said Macron was “feeling well”.

Several European leaders who have met Macron this week said after the announcement that they would be going into quarantine. The office of the Portuguese prime minister, António Costa, who had a working lunch at the Élysée on Monday in the run-up to the Portuguese presidency of the EU, said he had cancelled all official meetings and trips and was awaiting the result of a test.

The Spanish prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, who along with the president of the European council, Charles Michel, had lunch with Macron at the Elysée on Monday, suspended public activities and would be in quarantine until 24 December, his office said.

Meanwhile, spending time in a bar or restaurant increases the risk of catching Covid-19, French researchers said on Thursday, while having guests over for dinner also plays a key role in transmission.

The latest study adds to evidence that socialising and eating out are far more dangerous than other activities such as using public transport or shopping. It comes as Europe and the United States in particular are grappling with surging infection rates and the start of a holiday season normally characterised by parties and family get-togethers.

Researchers from France’s Institut Pasteur sought to find out which factors -- like professions, mode of transport, places visited -- differentiated participants who had contracted the virus from people who had not.

"We saw an increased risk associated with frequenting bars and restaurants," said the lead author, Arnaud Fontanet, an epidemiologist and member of the scientific council guiding the government.

The study, called ComCor, has not been peer reviewed but has informed France’s virus response. It was carried out in October and November, during an initial period of curfew and then even tighter restrictions that saw most establishments partially or completely closed.

Fontanet told AFP that because bars and restaurants are not functioning as normal, it was difficult to gauge their exact role in transmission, and acknowledged that closing these businesses was a "sensitive" move.

French cafes and restaurants have remained closed even after nationwide restrictions were eased earlier this week. ComCor researchers interviewed 3,400 people infected with Covid-19 and 1,700 others who did not have the virus.

They found that frequenting restaurants, bars or gyms was associated with an increased risk of infection, whereas using public transport and visiting shops were not. Health authorities across the world have advised people to avoid crowded indoor spaces as scientists increasingly agree that the new coronavirus can travel in fine clouds of particles known as aerosols that can collect in poorly ventilated rooms.

A September survey by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that adults with positive coronavirus test results were about twice as likely to report having eaten at a restaurant in the previous two weeks than those with negative results.

In November, a study in the journal Nature found that restaurants, gyms and cafes account for most Covid-19 infections in the United States. Using mobile phone data from 98 million people, researchers found about 10 percent of venues accounted for more than 80 percent of cases. The ComCor research also tried to pinpoint different circumstances of infection, with surveys of 25,600 infected individuals using health insurance data.