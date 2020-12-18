close
Fri Dec 18, 2020
AFP
December 18, 2020

Russia hopes to resolve discord with US under Biden

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said that he hopes the administration of incoming US President Joe Biden will work with Russia to resolve disagreements between their countries. Putin said that the two countries’ relations had become "hostage" to US domestic politics and said he hoped that some existing problems "will be resolved under the new administration".

