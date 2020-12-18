Erdogan urges Iraq to get rid of insurgents

ISTANBUL: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday urged the Iraqi government to eradicate the presence of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) to keep it from launching attacks inside Turkey.

Erdogan said following talks with visiting Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi that the two countries viewed the PKK as one of their "common enemies". The PKK, listed as a terror group by Turkey and much of the international community, has for decades used Iraq’s mountainous areas as a springboard for its insurgency against the Turkish state.

Turkey says it uses its right to self-defence. "We agreed to continue our fight against our common enemies -- Daesh, PKK and FETO terror organisations," Erdogan told a joint televised news conference with al-Kadhimi, who became prime minister in May.