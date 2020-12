Self-harm rises in Greek migrant camps amid lockdown

ATHENS: A major increase in self-harm and mental health conditions has accompanied the coronavirus lockdown in Greece’s migrant camps, a prominent aid group said on Thursday.

The International Rescue Committee said data from three islands with the largest migrant populations -- Lesbos, Chios and Samos -- showed that three quarters of more than 900 people assisted since 2018 had such symptoms.

As of the end of October, 41 percent had reported symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder, 35 percent reported suicidal thoughts and 18 percent reported having attempted to take their own lives, IRC said.

And immediately after Greece imposed a virus lockdown in March, there was a 71 percent increase in psychotic symptoms and a 66 percent increase in self-harm, the group said. More than 15,000 people live in camps in the three islands, and over 17,000 in Aegean camps overall, according to government data.

On Lesbos, more than 7,000 people are staying in a makeshift tent camp set up after the permanent facility burned down in September. On Monday, a three-year-old Afghan girl was found semi-conscious and bleeding in the camp lavatory, with authorities saying she was likely raped.