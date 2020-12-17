Plea to book Vawda rejected

LAHORE: An Additional District and Sessions Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking registration of a criminal case against Federal Minister Faisal Vawda over the charges of insulting national institutions by showing a boot in a TV show due to absence of the complainant. The application was moved by one advocate Nauman stating that Faisal by his gesture has insulted national institution and the parliament. However, later complainant didn’t show up before the court which caused dismissal of the petition.