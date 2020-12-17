PM removes advisers, SAPM from Committee designations

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has removed the Advisers and Special Assistants to Prime Minister (SAPM), Razak Dawood, Ishrat Husain, Nadeem Babar and Shahzad Arbab, from the designations of the Committees. According to sources, Razak Dawood is not the member of ECC anymore and his membership in Cabinet’s Committee on Energy has also been terminated. Razak Dawood is also not the member of Cabinet’s Committee on CPEC anymore.

Adviser on Reforms Ishrat Husain’s membership of ECC has also been terminated and he is no more the member of Cabinet’s Committee on Privatisation and Industrial Reforms. Ishrat Husain is also no longer the member of Cabinet’s Committee for CPEC.

Whereas, the membership of Nadeem Babar and Shahzad Arbab in Cabinet’s Committee on Industrial Reforms have also been terminated.