Imran is going nowhere: Sh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Shaikh Rashid Ahmad said that announcement regarding the resignation of opposition members of Parliament was meagre a drama.

He said, “Let the opposition fulfill its desire to come to Islamabad. He guaranteed that Imran Khan would complete his 5-year tenure as he is going nowhere. He expressed these views while talking to media persons after visiting FIA Headquarters on Wednesday.

He said Pakistan People's Party (PPP) was not production of Gate No-4, but believed in democratic course of action. He said, “I believe that Bilawal Bhutto is in better political position during the current campaign. He said that the government wanted to initiate positive negotiations to strengthen democracy in this country.

He reiterated that the government was ready to negotiate with the opposition on all national issues except corruption cases. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was also ready to hold positive talks with the opposition on all national issues except corruption cases. Sheikh Rashid said the government, under the leadership of Imran Khan, would complete its five year constitutional tenure. Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) always supported democratic process. PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif was also in favour of reconciliation, he maintained. He said names of around 400 people were on Exit Control List (ECL) and directives have been issued to FIA to remove all unnecessary names from it. Similarly, he said thousands of people were also in black list. He said FIA would be made people friendly organisation. Permission was given to FIA for recruiting 1000 personnel in Cyber Wing, he added.

The minister said that the government was going to release Rs2 billion for the upgradation and enhance the capacity of different sections of FIA, especially Cyber Crime Wing. He said that he had directed to enhance the strength of the agency and potency of 2000 new workforce would be added.

The minister said that he would closely monitor problems being faced by the general public in Nadra and steps would be taken in collaboration with all stakeholders. He said action would also be taken against fake prize schemes. Earlier, upon his arrival at FIA Headquarters, the Interior minister laid a wreath at 'Yadgar-e-Shuhada' and offered 'Fateha'. Director General (DG) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Wajid Zia gave detailed briefing to the minister about functioning of FIA. Secretary Interior Yousaf Naseem Khokhar was also present on the occasion.