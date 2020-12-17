100 COVID-19 deaths reported in 24 hours

By News desk

ISLAMABAD: The number of deaths due to COVID-19 crossed 100 mark for the first time since start of second wave of coronavirus in the country. The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) in its daily report on Wednesday reported 105 deaths in the last 24 hours from across the country, taking the tally to 9,010. In all 2,731 new positive cases surfaced out of 38,028 conducted in 24 hours. The National Positivity Ratio remained 7.2%. Highest positivity ratio was observed in Karachi with 18.76%, followed by Hyderabad 16.56%, Peshawar 15.99%, Rawalpindi 6.15% and Lahore 6.04%.

A total 2,510 COVID patients are in critical condition across Pakistan and the number of such patients is rising fast. The positivity ratio in various federating units is Sindh 14.8%, KP 11.3%, AJK 5.0%, Balochistan 4.9%, GB 1.6%, Islamabad 2.9% and Punjab 3.2%.

The mortality rate in the country is 2.02% against 2.22% as global rate of deaths.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said on Wednesday that the invention of coronavirus vaccines are no excuse for people to stop following Standard Operation Producers (SOPs) and other safety measures.

The special assistant, addressing a post-meeting press conference, said that a meeting was held where health ministers and representatives from the provinces across Pakistan participated. "They were briefed on the country's virus vaccine strategy."

"Pakistan is committed to attaining the vaccine," he said, adding that a national effort was being made to achieve this goal, while institutions and provincial governments were involved to make it possible. "The federal government will make it possible for an effective vaccine to be available in the country," he said, adding that several steps were already taken in this regard. The special assistant said that the government would announce soon which vaccines would be available in Pakistan.

Dr Faisal said that the vaccine would not resolve the issue and that implementation of safety measures was still necessary.

He said Pakistan is recording more new cases, as compared to the past few months, and that the increased pressure is affecting the country's health care system. He said that the best way to fight the pandemic, in the given situation, is to ensure that we follow the SOPs, issued by the government to stem the virus's spread. "It is imperative that we keep following them," he said, reported private news channel.

Reminding the people of the safety measures that they need to follow, he said: Wear masks, avoid crowded places, keep your hands clean, make sure that rooms are well ventilated, maintain distance — six feet at least.

Appealing to the Christian community to follow coronavirus safety measures, as Christmas was approaching, he said that guidelines were issued in this regard and that they should ensure their implementation.

COVID-19 infections are still rising in 61 countries. There have been at least 72,224,000 reported infections and 1,627,000 reported deaths caused by the new coronavirus so far.