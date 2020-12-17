Doctors ‘negligence’ claims life

LAHORE: A 60-year-old man died at a private hospital in Mozang due to alleged negligence of doctors. The deceased’s relatives started a commotion in the hospital by firing in the air, as a result of which one person was injured in the shooting and the dispenser of the hospital was injured due to torture. Police arrested both the accused at the crime scene and started investigation. It is reported that Muhammad Anwar, a resident of Islampura, was a diabetic and had been undergoing treatment in the hospital for five days. Family alleged that he died due to alleged negligence of doctors. If negligence is proved, action will be taken according to law, police said.