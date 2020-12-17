Centre to address minorities’ issues

ISLAMABAD: A Special Coordination Center has been established at the office of Special Representative to Prime Minister on Interreligious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi to address issues of minorities in Pakistan.

He said this while talking to visiting delegates and representatives of different religions and religious sects at his office. Special Representative to Prime Minister on Interreligious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said that there is no space for forceful conversions and underage forceful marriages in Islam, adding that anyone in the country will not be allowed to create panic and fear on the issues of forceful conversions and forceful marriages in the country. He said that complaints, which were received in the last month about issues of minorities had been resolved.