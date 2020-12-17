Heavy fog causes trains delay in country

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Due to heavy fog in the country, the train schedule was severely affected. According to Railway inquiry, trains from Karachi and Quetta were delayed by 1 to 6 hours; Millat Express from Karachi for 6 hours, Pakistan Express for 3 hours and 30 minutes, Karakoram Express and Business Express for 2 hours, Allama Iqbal Express, Khyber Mail Express, Awam Express, Karachi Express, Shah Hussain Express and Rehman Baba Express were delayed by 1 hour and 30 minutes, Green Line and Sir Syed Express by 1 hour and Jaffar Express from Quetta was delayed by 2 hours. Hours of delay in trains caused severe inconvenience to the passengers.