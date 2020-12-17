Pakistan, Hungry desirous of cooperation in agri sector

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) agreed on a beneficial cooperation in agricultural research development with The Hungarian National Agricultural Research and Innovation Centre (NAIK) by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 15th December, 2020 at PARC HQs, Islamabad, says a press release.PARC Chairman Dr Muhammad Azeem Khan and Deputy Director General NAIK, Dr Istvan Balla signed the documents on behalf of their respective organisations. The Hungarian delegation virtually participated in the meeting.

With this agreement PARC and NAIK will jointly work in the fields of agriculture, agroforestry, livestock, fisheries and poultry research and development, as told by Dr Azeem. Furthermore modern adaptation techniques for agricultural water management in connection with climate change and effective utilisation of plant-based irrigation in rice production are the focal points of crop sector.

Talking about the joint collaboration in sustainable livestock, fisheries and aquaculture, he identified genetic improvement and innovation in aquaculture is intended, while strengthening of agricultural machinery through research institutes in Pakistan is also focused.

It is also said through a press release that value addition in agricultural products, pest and disease management in livestock and horticulture will be carried out with joint efforts.

Dr Istvan, while highly obliging this agreement, said PARC and NAIK together are on the road to agriculture research development of their respective countries. By exchange of germplasm, crop production technologies, scientific literature, equipment and implementation of agroforestry systems will surely uplift the agricultural and particularly rural life.