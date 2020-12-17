Court adjourns hearing against Shahbaz family till 22nd

LAHORE: An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a money-laundering and assets beyond means reference against the Shahbaz family till December 22.

The court directed prosecution witness Khalid Mehmood to appear again before the court on the next hearing for cross-examination. Jail authorities produced Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz before the court amid tight security as heavy contingents of law-enforcement agencies had cordoned off the court premises. Prosecution witness Deputy Secretary Punjab Assembly Faisal Bilal produced the record of salaries and other perks and privileges being received by Shahbaz Sharif. In response to that record, Shahbaz said the prosecution has not mentioned what he has not taken from the national kitty. He said he didn’t take a single penny for his cancer and backache treatment. “I have never received house rent and utility bills,” he said, adding that he bought tickets from his own pocket for foreign travel and accommodation which was worth millions. “I donated my salary to Gulab Devi and Fatima Memorial Hospitals,” Shahbaz claimed.

The judge while responding to Shahbaz stated that his message has been conveyed to the nation and when the legal time will come, his counsel can make his words as part of the record. The court adjourned the hearing till December 22. The judicial remand of Shahbaz and Hamza was also extended for the same date.