close
Thu Dec 17, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 17, 2020

Court rejects plea to book Vawda

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
December 17, 2020

LAHORE: An Additional District and Sessions Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking registration of a criminal case against Federal Minister Faisal Vawda over the charges of insulting national institutions by showing a boot in a TV show due to absence of the complainant.

The application was moved by one advocate Nauman stating that Faisal by his gesture has insulted national institution and the parliament. However, later complainant didn’t show up before the court which caused dismissal of the petition.

Latest News

More From Top Story