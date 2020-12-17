Firdous terms PDM a band of ‘corrupt alligators’

LAHORE: CM’s special assistant on information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan termed PDM a band of ‘corrupt alligators’ which could consume everything but couldn’t exhale anything.

In a statement Wednesday, she said the PDM is entrapped in a blind alley and it will, even, swallow the resignations at the most appropriate moment. It’s striving hard for a political face-saving, she added. The PDM leadership, which endangered scores of lives in corona pandemic, faced exemplary humiliation at the Minar-e-Pakistan. Those who are holding rallies amid corona situation have been fully exposed, she further added. On the other hand she said 30 patients died and 535 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours. The total number of patients in Punjab is 128,673 while the number of patients in Lahore is 62,837.