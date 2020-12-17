ILD launches prize for sports research

ISLAMABAD: The Institute for Leadership Development (ILD) affiliated with the Saudi Ministry of Sports has re-launched “the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Prize for Sports Research”.

The total award grants amount to $1 million. The initiative comes within the initiatives of the Quality of Life Programme in Saudi Vision 2030. The independent scientific committee established by the International University of Mathematical Sciences and Technology in the Olympic Capital of Laurent in Switzerland determines recipients of research grants. The last date for receiving research papers is January 15, 2021.

The mission has stated that the award is an international research grant programme targeted at sports research projects related to Saudi Arabia. It aims to support rigorous, intellectually ambitious and technically sound research that is relevant to the most pressing questions and compelling opportunities in sports. “We seek to financially support scholarly work that develops new foundational knowledge or builds existing knowledge that may have a lasting impact on the sports discourse.

The award will allow researchers to apply for funding of $80,000 to $120,000 to support their research. A total of $1,000,000 will be awarded. The Leaders Development Institute oversees the award, and is an educational institution operating under the Ministry of Sports of Saudi Arabia, and is committed to developing the sports sector through research, innovation, and education. The award is one of the initiatives of the Quality of Life Programme, operating under Vision 2030.