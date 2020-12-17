Online module for green field industry launched

close
Thu Dec 17, 2020
Mehtab Haider
December 17, 2020

ISLAMABAD: To promote investment in the Green Field Industry and to facilitate such investors, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has launched an online module in Iris for facilitating filing of applications for the grant of Green Field Industry status.

To this end, two separate applications have been provided under the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 and Sales Tax Act, 1990. Faceless compliance and facilitation through the use of ICT tools is a priority agenda of FBR as per the vision of the present government.

The FBR is moving fast to accomplish this vision as a leader in developing and launching such faceless compliance tools for facilitation of taxpayers.

