Is PDM ready for a march before March?

The Pakistan Democratic Movement has given an ultimatum to Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign by Jan 31 or face long march in February or March, 2021.

In a counteroffensive, the government has decided to hold Senate elections a month earlier in February in what seems to be a smart move to already divided opposition on the question of en bloc resignations before the polls. A more serious move in regard is a possible review of the 18th Amendment once the PTI gets majority in the Senate. Thus, in all probability Prime Minister Imran Khan will get further strength in case the PPP quits the Sindh government and dissolves the Sindh Assembly.

In the emerging political scenario, things are gradually heading toward a confrontation before the Senate polls, as there is no yet any sign of a breakthrough between the two sides. If the government handles the situation politically well and survives without giving much to the opposition, cracks would likely widen in PDM ranks, particularly the PML-N.

The PDM has given almost six weeks to the government in a bid to resolve some of internal problems with regard to resignations and post-long march scenario.

Sources say Prime Minister Imran Khan and some of Punjab PTI leaders believe after the PDM’s Lahore show the PML-N would not be able to muster much support and consider it the right time for a counteroffensive. They also intend to go for local polls in April or May which, they believe, would be the last nail in the coffin of the PML-N.

But some party circles are of the view that it would be too early to conclude the PML-N has lost its vote-bank or the party is in disarray.

Though the PDM, particularly the PML-N, has failed to draw a mammoth crowd in the last three public meetings held in Punjab cities of Gujranwala, Multan and Lahore, it still managed to mobilise a sizeable crowd and vote-banks. More significant part is the narrative it has given in Punjab.

Now the opposition needs to bury the past if it expects hundreds of thousands of people to march on Islamabad to challenge the writ of the state.

Though it is too early to judge the final outcome of this movement, it has certainly been successful to bring two mainstream parties close to their position in 2006 when their leaders the late Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif had signed a ‘Charter of Democracy.’ Now for the first time Maryam Nawaz will lead a delegation to attend the 13th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto. Can they start a new journey where Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif had left in 2006?

Again it is too early for the PTI government to celebrate the PDM’s flop show in the strongest base of the PML-N. On Dec 13 when the PDM was holding its public meeting in Lahore, the PTI shared from its official account PM’s photograph with his ‘pets’ at his Bani Gala residence to show he (the PM) is indifferent and relaxed. But after the gathering he held quite a few meetings of his advisers to discuss the PDM and a counter strategy.

Fresh elections and resignation by the PM are the main demands of the PDM. This stand itself is a complete deviation from the position the parties in the PDM had in 2014 when through a resolution they had opposed any extra-constitutional move to oust an elected government.

The Punjab always acts late when it comes to the politics of agitation. Even in the PNA movement days, it responded almost after one month. Similarly, it did not react during the 1983 MRD movement.

The PML-N is not the party that does politics of agitation or rallies despite having a large vote bank.

The PML-N and PPP had also missed the first bus when Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced his ‘Azadi march’. These two parties only gave the token support to the Maulana. Even after the 2018 elections, the JUI leader had asked these parties not to take oath and joined him in the protest. While the two parties had taken a mature political decision at that time and supported the process, the question arises why they have launched the movement after two and a half years.

With a second spike in Corona cases, the PDM has not only put the leadership’s lives at risk but also its supporters and common man.

Another fault in the PDM strategy is the attack on the government and establishment. A scathing attack by Nawaz Sharif in particular is helping bringing both the government and establishment more close.

The PML-N and Nawaz Sharif are not realizing that it would be extremely difficult for the people of Punjab to support his narrative.

This is the third time the PML-N has mobilized its supporters. No matter how much one criticizes Maryam Nawaz after Minar-e-Pakistan jalsa, she has tried to change the party’s DNA from the drawing room politics to street politics.

The PDM stance on shutting all doors on the government draws a mixed reaction from all and sundry.

Some parties in the PDM, including the PPP, are in contact with the PML-Q and those who have reacted cautiously to the PDM’s Lahore show were the Chaudhrys of Gujrat. Sources say PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari, who is in touch with Nawaz Sharif and the Chaudhrys, is trying to make Ch Pervaiz Elahi a consensus candidate for the Punjab CM’s slot once they (the Chaudhrys) withdraw from the PTI. The Zardari doctrine can also pave way for a change in Islamabad. The hurdle, however, seems to be the powerful quarters as in the case of the MQM (Pakistan) and Balochistan government,

The PDM and PML-N in Punjab have certainly mobilized thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, to join the proposed long march. Neither the PML-N has a track record of doing the politics of agitation nor had Punjab played a leading role in the past movements.

The PDM hardly has a post-march strategy in case if fails to break the government-establishment ties. Many believe that Nawaz Sharif has gone too far too early like what he did during his GT Road march. There is a lot for the alliance to review before launching its decisive ‘march’ on Islamabad.

The writer is a senior columnist and analyst of Geo, The News and Jang

Twitter:@MazharAbbasGEO