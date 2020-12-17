Doctors ‘negligence’ claims patient’s life

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A 60-year-old man died at a private hospital in Mozang due to alleged negligence of doctors.
The deceased’s relatives started a commotion in the hospital by firing in the air, as a result of which one person was injured in the shooting and the dispenser of the hospital was injured due to torture.