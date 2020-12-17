close
Thu Dec 17, 2020
Doctors ‘negligence’ claims patient’s life

OC
Our Correspondent
December 17, 2020

LAHORE: A 60-year-old man died at a private hospital in Mozang due to alleged negligence of doctors.

The deceased’s relatives started a commotion in the hospital by firing in the air, as a result of which one person was injured in the shooting and the dispenser of the hospital was injured due to torture.

