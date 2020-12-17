Girl killed for ‘honour’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A 22-year-old girl was killed in the name of ‘honour’ in the Nishat Colony police area on Wednesday.
The police said the girl identified as Rukhsana was murdered by her brother in the name of ‘honour’. The accused badly tortured his sister, resulting in her death. The police have arrested the accused and shifted the body to morgue.