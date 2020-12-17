close
Thu Dec 17, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 17, 2020

Girl killed for ‘honour’

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 17, 2020

LAHORE: A 22-year-old girl was killed in the name of ‘honour’ in the Nishat Colony police area on Wednesday.

The police said the girl identified as Rukhsana was murdered by her brother in the name of ‘honour’. The accused badly tortured his sister, resulting in her death. The police have arrested the accused and shifted the body to morgue.

Latest News

More From Pakistan