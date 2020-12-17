Opposition files requisition for Senate session

ISLAMABAD: Joint opposition filed a requisition application for the Senate session with the Senate Secretariat with a five-point agenda, which included the privilege motion by Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla against NAB chairman and other senior officials.

The requisition has been moved under Article 54 (3) read with Article 61 of the Constitution, carrying signatures of at least 28 members of the opposition parties in the Senate. Mandviwalla’s motion also includes NAB DG, Investigation Officer of NAB, Registrar and Deputy Registrar of the Company Registration Officer, SECP, Lahore.

The agenda items are: discussion, consideration and passage of a resolution against human right violations by NAB; discussion, consideration and passage/adoption of a resolution for verification of degrees, domicile certificates and asset declaration of NAB authorities/officials.

The agenda also includes the government’s unprecedented crackdown on opposition workers and their constitutional right to protest peacefully must be protested in the House; disproportionate responses such as arrest warrants of political activists by the government in such situations, can lead to dangerous violations of fundamental rights, but it seems the government is least concerned with democratic norms or obligations.

The opposition also questions the massive scale of pre-poll, polling day rigging and result tempering fraud in the recent GB election.