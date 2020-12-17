Cases registered for attack on Rangers at KU, bid to explode foreigner’s car

KARACHI: A day after a terrorist plan failed in the Clifton area on Tuesday when a magnetic RDX explosive device attached to a foreigner’s SUV did not explode and another terrorist activity was committed outside a gate of the University of Karachi where a Russian hand grenade explosion injured two Rangers soldiers and as many others, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh police registered separate cases on Wednesday under the anti-terrorism and explosive laws.

Obtaining CCTV footage of the incidents, police and CTD investigators recorded statements of the witnesses and expanded investigations into the two incidents.

An FIR No 199/20 under sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act and Explosives Act was registered at the CTD Civil Lines on behalf of the state against two unidentified motorcyclists who fixed an explosive device to the car of a foreigner owning the China Town restaurant in Clifton.