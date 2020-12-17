Cases registered for attack on Rangers at KU, bid to explode foreigner’s car

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: A day after a terrorist plan failed in the Clifton area on Tuesday when a magnetic RDX explosive device attached to a foreigner’s SUV did not explode and another terrorist activity was committed outside a gate of the University of Karachi where a Russian hand grenade explosion injured two Rangers soldiers and as many others, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh police registered separate cases on Wednesday under the anti-terrorism and explosive laws.
Obtaining CCTV footage of the incidents, police and CTD investigators recorded statements of the witnesses and expanded investigations into the two incidents.
An FIR No 199/20 under sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act and Explosives Act was registered at the CTD Civil Lines on behalf of the state against two unidentified motorcyclists who fixed an explosive device to the car of a foreigner owning the China Town restaurant in Clifton.