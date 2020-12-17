Days of PTI’s govt are numbered, says Miftah Ismail

KARACHI: Secretary General Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Sindh and former finance minister Miftah Ismail on Wednesday criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government's performance and said that incompetent rulers have also realized that the days of their government are numbered.

Addressing a press conference at Karachi Press Club, Ismail said that the PTI government had committed the blunders of simultaneously depreciating the massive exchange rate and jacking up the tariff of electricity and gas preventing exports volume to increase in the last two years and five-month period.

He was accompanied by PML-N Sindh leaders Khawaja Tariq Nazeer, Ghulam Mustafa, and Nisar Shah. Ismail said that people, not opposition parties, have decided to take resignation from Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement campaign has started yielding positive results as the prices of sugar had decreased and it was hoped that the prices of flour would also come down.