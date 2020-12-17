‘Paigham-e-Pakistan narrative to prove vital for country’s future’

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Wednesday said Paigham-e-Pakistan narrative, a national counter terrorism narrative launched earlier this year, will prove very important for future of the country.

He was addressing a conference titled ‘National Mashaikh Conference for National Harmony and Social Cohesion.’ The event attended by a prominent number of Mashaikh, who called for national integration, unity and solidarity through a national narrative. They stressed that it was the responsibility of the Mashaikh in countering sectarianism and extremism and building a society, which promotes tolerance, peace and living in harmony.

The speakers stressed upon the critical role of Mashaikh in peace building in light of Paigham-e-Pakistan and the “Code of Conduct.

Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said the credit of frustrating the attempts of creating chaos and hatching conspiracies against the country goes to the armed forces of Pakistan, he said. “Pakistan was created after a long struggle, rendering unprecedented sacrifices -and December 16 (when Pakistan dismembered) is the day of reiteration of rendering sacrifices for the country,” he said.

He said his forefathers had supported the creation of Pakistan in 1947, which proved excellent decision as minorities were being treated brutally in India. Today, the dire need is to strengthen Pakistan, as it was created in the name of Islam.

Minorities were enjoying unprecedented freedom in the country, which is uncommon in any other country of the world. He said seminaries and shrines were enjoying unprecedented liberty in the country, as such freedom was not being enjoyed in any other country.